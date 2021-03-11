Mauritius: Covid-19: Constituencies 15, 16 and 17 in total lockdown as local cases soar reach 52

Senior government officials in Mauritius in a briefing on measures imposed following detection of 16 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Port Louis — In the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which now stands at 52, the Government has stepped up a protective plan to curb the propagation of the virus. The Constituencies 15, 16 and 17 will thus be locked down from midnight today until further notice. These constituencies include Curepipe, Midlands, Vacoas, Phoenix, La Caverne and Floréal.

This was announced, this evening, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, during the press conference of the National Communication Committee on the COVID-19 held at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee, Dr Z. Joomaye, as well as the DCP of the Mauritius Police Force, Mr Krishna Jhugroo, who were also present, elaborated on several points at the briefing.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that 2 637 contact tracing tests have been carried out from 05 March 2021 to 10 March 2021. He added that 828 people were placed in quarantine out of contact tracing conducted.

He appealed to persons who attended the religious ceremony as well as those who were at the Ste Hélène Church in Curepipe last week to come forward for contact tracing and pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has set up the Hotline 8924 for Covid-19.

Dr Joomaye requested that the population does not give into panic following some articles in the foreign media and reassured that there is no presence of the South African or European variant of Covid-19 in the actual 52 positive cases.

He further recalled that the COVID-19 Vaccination exercise is halted and will resume on 15 March 2021. In addition to the 14 health centres, eight private clinics will be used to vaccinate the public against Covid-19, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The spokesperson pointed out that the vaccine is free of charge from the Government, but there will be a service charge fee to be paid for at private clinics. As at 09 March 2021, approximately 50 000 persons have been vaccinated, he underlined.

Enforcement of laws in total lockdown areas

DCP Jhugroo on his part elaborated on the following:

• Two clusters, notably in Curepipe and Allée Brillant have been identified.

· Around 24 road blocks will be placed around these areas.

· Only people in essential services will be allowed to move.

· As from tomorrow, the Police Force will apply stricter sanctions to those not abiding by laws in force.

· Only Employees with Work Access Permits will be allowed to travel to their place of work, and return home.

· No person or class of persons will be allowed to remain outdoors within the restricted areas and during the time as specified in that order.

· The order has been issued in the interest of public health and to protect the Mauritian population.

· Public transport or taxis will not be allowed to circulate in the restricted areas.