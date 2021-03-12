Tanzania's Information Minister Warns Media Against "Rumours" On Magufuli Whereabouts

Florence Mugarula/ Daily News
(file photo).
11 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Tanzania's Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa, has warned the country's media to desist from using "rumours" on the whereabouts of President John Magufuli.

Bashungwa told local journalists to ensure they only publish verified information from the right channels in the country and not accept any information that is not officially verified.

This comes amid speculation on the whereabouts of President Magufuli who has not been seen in public for weeks fuelling reports that he could be ill, amid concerns over the wide spead of Covid-19 in Tanzania which has mishandled measures to contain Covid-19.

Natoa wito kwa wanahabari na wananchi wetu kuendelea na utaratibu wa kupata taarifa kupitia vyanzo rasmi vya habari. Kutumia rumours/uvumi kama habari rasmi ni kukiuka sheria zinazosimamia sekta ya habari. Epukeni kusambaza habari ambazo mtawajibika nazo. - - Innocent L. Bashungwa (Bash) (@innobash) March 10, 2021

The minister further warned that using rumours is a violation of laws governing media industry in the neighbouring country, insisting on information being obtained from official sources only.

"Natoa wito kwa wanahabari na wananchi wetu kuendelea na utaratibu wa kupata taarifa kupitia vyanzo rasmi vya habari. Kutumia rumours/uvumi kama habari rasmi ni kukiuka sheria zinazosimamia sekta ya habari. Epukeni kusambaza habari ambazo mtawajibika nazo," he posted on Twitter.

The speculations on the president's health and whereabouts started when opposition chief Tundu Lissu, a presidential candidate in the 2020 general election, posted a query about Magufuli's whereabouts.

"The president's wellbeing is a matter of grave public concern. We were informed when Kikwete had prostate surgery. We were told when Mkapa went for hip replacement. We were not kept in the dark when Mwalimu fought leukemia. What is with Magufuli that we do not deserve to know?" he tweeted.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

More on This
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
What Happens to Countries Rejecting Covid-19 Vaccines?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Cloud Hangs Over Tanzania's COVID-19 Data Updates
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.