Nigeria: Sokoto Takes Delivery of Over 68,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

11 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ankeli Emmanuel

Sokoto — Sokoto State government has taken delivery of consignments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Sixty eight thousand six hundred and sixty doses were delivered to officials of the state government at the Sultan Abubakar III international airport.

Sokoto state commissioner for health and chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce Ali Iname says the state have adequate storage facilities as well as marshalled out plans for sensitization of members of the public on the importance of the the vaccine.

He says on the priority list to be vaccinated are health workers in the front line of fight against COVID-19 as well as other health workers in all the health facilities across the state

According to him political leadership in the state as well as traditional rulers and religious leaders wikl follow on the list of persons to be vaccinated

Reacting to the vaccine, Mohammedden Fall, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Sokoto Field Office in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State said the development was a commendable one.

According to him, making the vaccine available goes to show that the president of Nigeria is comitted to good health for all Nigrians.

He also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari's action of publicly taking the Covid 19 vaccine goes to remove every doubt in the minds of Nigerians.

Meanwhile locals in the state have continue to insist that they will neither take the vaccine nor allow their wards to vaccinated. Their reasons, was simply that Nigeria and especially the north is faces with more serious Covid 19 of insecurity than the conventional ailment.

