Nigeria: Borno Begins Covid-19 Vaccination With Frontline Workers

Maiduguri — Borno state government on Thursday begun its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with frontline workers who received their vaccination at the Maiduguri Nursing Home.

Prof. Ibrahim Kida, a Professor of infectious diseases and head of isolation centre University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) was first to be administered before Prof .Maryceline, a Professor of medical virology and head of COVID-19 laboratory UMTH took her own administration of theOxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while other healthworkets filed out to take their turns.

Speaking during the launching, the deputy Governor of Borno state, Usman Umar Kadafur, said the reason for starting with the health workers is because of their exposure to the COVID-19 treatment centres.

Kadafur who represented Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the launching of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state, thanked the federal government for timely delivery of the vaccines to the state.

Prof. Kida who made record as the first individual and health worker to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Borno state, said he took the vaccine because of its safety.

" It is a very safe vaccine , that is why we are the first people to take it," he said.

The supervising Commissioner for Health and Chief of Staff to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Prof. Isa Husseini Marte , had while speaking with newsmen, said the state has provided cold rooms in the three Senatorial districts with Solar Direct Drive Refrigerators in 148 Primary Health Care Centres forthe storage of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Marte added that the insecurity in the state necessitated the provision of Indigo Vaccine Carriers for the inaccessible areas with a capacity of maintaining required temperature for five to six days.

As for categories of those to start the vaccine, the Acting commissioner said workers in the frontline would receive the vaccine first , adding that the elderly who are 50 years and above will follow while subsequently, asthmatic patients and others will receive the vaccine.

Our correspondent reports that Borno state government on Tuesday at exactly 9pm received about 75,510 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.