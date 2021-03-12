Nigeria: Buhari Goes Tough, Says We'll Be Harder On Criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sounded the death knell for bandits terrorising the country, saying his administration would be harder on the criminals as part of efforts to improve security in the country.

Accordingly, the president said he has given marching orders to security chiefs to go harder on the criminals, including shooting anyone found illegally with AK-47.

The president spoke at a meeting with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the presidential villa.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Buhari who apprised the meeting with efforts by the government to improve the security situation in the country said his administration has recorded appreciable successes in the North East and South South parts of the country.

He noted: "But what surprises is what is happening now in the North West where the same people, with the same culture are killing each other, taking their livestock and burning properties.

"As a result of that, we had a four-hour meeting of the National Security Council attended by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Service Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and others and we gave clear instructions.

"One thing that got to the press which I read myself was that anyone with an AK-47 will be shot. This is because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.

"We closed the borders for some years but the intelligence report I'm getting on a daily basis is that those who are conducting the abductions, the killings and so on are still not short of arms and ammunition".

The president expressed dismay on the attacks on police stations and killings of security personnel by criminals, warning that no investor will invest in a country that is unsafe.

He also stressed the need for traditional rulers to use their roles and positions as bridge builders in each of their communities to complement government efforts at ensuring peace and security.

In separate remarks, the royal fathers stressed the need for the traditional institution to be assigned definite roles, particularly on peace and security, within the ambit of the Constitution as well as regular engagement with the National Assembly on multiple fronts.

The meeting was attended by security chiefs, including the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the director-general of Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The following royal fathers made interventions at the meeting: the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; King Jaja of Opobo, Dr Dandeson Douglas Jaja; Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi.

Speaking to State House correspondents on their behalf, the Etsu Nupe disclosed that they harped on the need for the government to urgently address the situation.

Abubakar said, "We gathered ourselves and feel that yes, there is a need for us to come and let the President know that the situation is telling very hard on our people and there is a need to take urgent and immediate steps to actually check the situation."

NSA Rules Out Use Of Mercenaries, Dialogue With Bandits

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) has declared that the federal government will not engage mercenaries in its fight against insurgents and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The chairman of North East Governors Forum and Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, and some prominent Nigerians had called on the federal government to hire mercenaries to fight insurgents.

But at the third edition of the villa media briefing, the NSA insisted that the country has enough manpower to prosecute the war against insurgency and banditry.

He said, "The president's view and directive is that we will not engage mercenaries when we have our own people to deal with these problems. We have the personnel and resources, and the President has given a new lease of life to the Armed Forces."

The NSA also disclosed that between March and December 2020, the military successfully took out 2,403 insurgents in the North East.

Monguno, also ruled out plans of negotiating with insurgents and bandits, insisting it will suggest weakness and incapacity on the part of the government.

He said, "While government is not averse to talking with these entities, it also has to fully apply its weight. You can't (negotiate) with people who are unreliable and who will continue to hurt society. We will apply the full weight of the government to deal with these criminals.

"These are not people looking for anything that is genuine or legitimate. They're just out to take calculated measures to inflict pain and violence on innocent people. We must deal with them the way they need to be dealt with. We will fully assert the government's will.

"We are also focusing on the associated dimensions of the banditry and terrorism: Illegal Drugs, the flow of small arms & light weapons, and Illegal mining in places like Zamfara. These are some of the scenarios fuelling the violence, and we are already tackling them decisively."

On why the government was silent on Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, who has been calling on government to grant insurgents amnesty, Monguno said he had met and interacted with him briefly in Kaduna at the zonal town hall meeting with service chiefs but that he was still waiting for the cleric to come forth.

He also said the recent changes made by President Buhari to the security architecture gives a "ray of hope that things will be adjusted, so that whatever we do as regards securing Nigeria will be in conformity with the aspirations of the people".

On external support, the NSA said, "There's a Regional Intelligence Fusion Unit, comprising US, UK, France working with us and our neighbors. They've been supporting us with intelligence. For us what's most important is acting on the intelligence--that's why we're investing in equipment and assets."

Alienating Us Has Exacerbated Insecurity, Corruption- Traditional Rulers

Meanwhile, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria has said that the exclusion of its members from the scheme of things has been largely responsible for the current spate of insecurity and corruption in the country.

The monarchs noted that Nigeria was progressive, peaceful and decent and full of beautiful traditions and cultures when they were involved in governance in the pre-colonial, colonial and First Republic periods until governments at various times started alienating them, leading to the current unpleasant situation.

They particularly accused the regimes of General Aguiyi Ironsi, General Yakubu Gowon and General Olusegun Obasanjo of relegating the traditional institution to the background with no constitutional role with the current attendant consequences.

Chairman of the council and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, spoke yesterday during a meeting with the Senate Adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the General Ironsi 1966 Unitary Government Decree, General Gowon and General Obasanjo 1967 and 1976 Local Government Reforms Decrees respectively, stripped traditional rulers of their powers and gave the same to the local government councils.

The development, he said, resulted in insecurity and corruption currently facing the country.

He stated: "Between the 1920s, and the 1960s, Traditional Rulers were very influential and in charge of the Native Authority Administration. Indeed, the Nigerian First Republic Regional Governments had bi-cameral Legislative arrangement with the Houses of Chiefs serving as the Upper Chambers to those of the elected Houses of Assemblies. The society was at that time progressive, peaceful, decent and full of beautiful 'traditions and cultures.

"General Ironsi's 1966 Unitary Government Decree, General Gowon's and General Obasanjo's 1967 and 1976 Local Government Reform Decrees respectively, stripped Traditional Rulers of their powers and gave same to the Local Government Councils thereby giving birth to the present insecurity and corruption," Abubakar said.

He continued: "Constitutionally and protocol wise, traditional rulers are relegated to the background. However, the colonialists needed them to consolidate their indirect rule, the politicians needed them to stabilise their governments and the military needed them to gain acceptance.

"All the respective levels of governments needed them to maintain peace and security, as traditional rulers were always at hand to douse conflict that the police, the military and the government officials could not contain.

"Currently, traditional rulers do not have the Constitutional or other legal backings to perform effectively as they are not even mentioned in the 1999 constitution. This is a great departure from all earlier constitutions that recognised them, and even gave them some functions to perform.

"Indeed all the Nigerian earlier constitutions gave the chairmen of the State Counpcils of Chiefs seats in the National Council of State alongside former Presidents and Chief Justices".

Responding, the deputy Senate president and chairman of the Senate committee on the Review of the 1999 constitution, Ovie Omo-Agege, told the traditional rulers that their requests were "not too much to ask", urging them to lobby lawmakers at the national and state assemblies who are their subjects for their demands to sail through.

Omo-Agege, however, told the monarchs that they would be further engaged as the ad hoc committee will soon organise national and zonal public hearings in order to get more inputs of Nigerians on the constitution review exercise.