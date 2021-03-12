Rwanda, Dubai Discuss Business Opportunities

Rwanda and the Emirate of Dubai have discussed possibilities of how to bolster business ties, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

During their meeting on Thursday, March 11, Amb. Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda's envoy to the United Arab Emirates and Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry reiterated their keenness to strengthen cooperation.

"We had a very productive exchange. Working together, we can do more to drive business between Dubai and Rwanda," Hategeka said.

Ambassador Hategeka also shared with Hamad Buamim recovery efforts and progress being made by Rwanda during the Covid-19 pandemic including Rwanda's preparedness to host CHOGM2021 in June this year.

"I invited him and his business delegation to participate in the commonwealth business forum 23-25 June 2021," he added.

Rwanda, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, is positioning itself as a trade and investment hub and gateway to other countries in the East African Community.

With RwandAir operating four weekly flights to Dubai and the capacity of Kigali Logistics Platform by DP World, there are more cooperation potentials between Rwanda and Dubai, he noted

The Emirate of Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make the United Arab Emirates and is one of the world's fastest-growing cities and a global hub for commerce and business.

Trade and business relations continue to thrive between the two nations.

In December last year, Rwanda, DP World signed deal to boost exports through the new e-commerce platform by DP World.

The e-commerce platform by DP World is leveraging on their global presence and networks to improve Rwanda's supply chain logistics as well as avail digital tools to help businesses become more efficient and expand their reach to local, regional, and global markets.

The current partnership with DP World to build and operate the dry port in Kigali has facilitated the growth in Rwanda's exports to UAE to over $324m compared to about $237m two years before.

DP World runs Rwanda's largest inland cargo handling facility which became operational in June 2019 following a concessional agreement between Rwanda and UAE in 2016.

The facility, which cost about $35 million for the first phase, is also expected to serve as a gateway to the African market and hub for the intra-Africa trade especially with African Continental Free Trade Area taking effect in January.

In January this year, Rwanda's horticultural products started being traded in the Carrefour hypermarket thanks to a deal between the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and this United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based retail firm.

A hypermarket is a very large supermarket with a department store - a large store divided into departments offering a wide range of consumer goods.

Carrefour hypermarket and supermarkets operate in 30 countries across The Middle East, Africa and Asia.

With its 320 stores, it serves more than 750,000 customers daily.