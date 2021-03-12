Kenya: Confirmed - Raila Odinga Tests Positive for Covid-19

Jared Nyataya/Daily Nation
Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.
11 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

ODM leader Raila Odinga has tested positive for Covid-19. His personal physician Dr Oluoch Olunya has confirmed.

"Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19," Dr Oluoch said in a statement Thursday evening.

"He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," Dr Olunya added.

Mr Odinga also confirmed that following the "numerous and complicated tests" on him for the last two days, tests had confirmed to an accurate diagnosis of his health status.

"While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorised the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19," Odinga said in a statement.

He noted that despite the fact that he feel strong and in good shape after a few days in hospital, he will undertake the mandatory quarantine.

"I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis," Mr Odinga said.

"Finally, I wish to use this opportunity to emphasise to our people that Covid-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel. I thank everyone for the good wishes," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.