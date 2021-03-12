Malawi: Maneb Extends Registration Period for 2021 As Parents Urge Timey Release of Exams

11 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Malawi National Examinations Board ( MANEB) has extended the registration of candidates and payment of examination fees for 2021 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education ( PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education( JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education( MSCE) examination to 8th April 2021.

According to a MANEB statement, the extension is in response to the revised school calendar.

Leadership of the Independent Schools Association of Malawi, (ISAMA) president, Joseph Patel, said the extension was a welcome idea.

He ,however, said they are hopeful that examinations will be out before April 8th,2021.

"Am hopeful that examinations will be out as Maneb was finalising on marking. The extension is just okay over one month. The period will give time to parents to find examination fees. We thank the government for making the extension," he said.

Commenting on the extension, some parents said it was a welcome idea but they have asked MANEB to release the examinations before the deadline of the registration.

Mailosi Banda from Blantyre said if MSCE examinations will be before the deadline it will enable students who will fail the exams and want to re-write to have a chance.

"Our only plea to MANEB is to release the exams as soon as possible because likely we will some students who will fail and will be looking forward to re-write the exams. Let's say the exams are out after the registration period elapse, it means denying a chance to students who want to re-write the exams, "said Banda.

Adding her voice was, Mercy Kanga be from Lilongwe, who said, the disturbance of covid 19 like students staying at home for 4 months coupled by exams leakage is a good sign for MANEB to close registration fee period after releasing the exams.

"We fear that many students will fail the exams and as a result they will be seeking to re-write but this will be possible if the registration period will still be open. The only solution is let us have the exams out before closure of registration period," she said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.