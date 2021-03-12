Angola: Covid-19 - Portugal, Brazil and South Africa Flights Ban Lifted

11 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ban on ordinary direct flights from Portugal, Brazil and South Africa has been lifted, the Angolan government announced Thursday in Luanda.

The announcement was made by the minister of State and head of the Civilian Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, during a press conference.

According to him, the measure is intended to enable the return of passengers stranded in the three mentioned countries.

Adão de Almeida said the airport authorities will put in place the conditions to ensure the entry and exit of passengers in line with the normal biosecurity measures and thus curb the expansion of the virus in the country.

On the other hand, the minister of Transports, Ricardo de Abreu, said the authorities will keep reinforcing the prevention at the Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, including the need for tests from countries of departure and during pre-embarking.

The minister added that in the first phase, air companies will be allowed weekly flights until the situation is improved.

Ever since March 2020, when the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in Angola, ordinary direct flights to and from the above mentioned countries were banned.

Only humanitarian flights were allowed, in order to enable the repatriation of stranded Angolan nationals and foreigners.

