South Africa: Statement On His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu

King Goodwill Zwelithini at a world TB day event in Durban in 2018.

press release

It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation.

Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.

On behalf of the Royal Family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time.

May His Majesty our King rest in peace.

BY PRINCE MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI MP

INKOSI OF THE BUTHELEZI CLAN AND TRADITIONAL PRIME MINISTER TO THE ZULU MONARCH AND NATION