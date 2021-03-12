Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 59 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 59 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total since March 2020 to 4,851.

This is according to the 275 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for the period between 7th and 8th March (published on 10th March 2021).

No new COVID-related death was recorded with the total deaths still at 153.

One (1) COVID-19 patient who absconded from treatment centre is still at large.

The country's Ministry of Health also said that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres.

Eight (8) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 156 positive new cases and five deaths.

Senegal registered 36,195 positive cases since March last year, 31,467 recoveries, 935 deaths while 3,792 are under treatment.