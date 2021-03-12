Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 59 New Cases

11 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 59 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total since March 2020 to 4,851.

This is according to the 275 COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for the period between 7th and 8th March (published on 10th March 2021).

No new COVID-related death was recorded with the total deaths still at 153.

One (1) COVID-19 patient who absconded from treatment centre is still at large.

The country's Ministry of Health also said that 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres.

Eight (8) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported the registration of 156 positive new cases and five deaths.

Senegal registered 36,195 positive cases since March last year, 31,467 recoveries, 935 deaths while 3,792 are under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.