Malawi: Parliament Passes Revised K2.3 Trillion Budget After DPP Protests Lack Funding for Chiefs Houses, Honoraria

11 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament has passed the revised K2.3 trillion national budget after a brief showdown between government and opposition legislators over Local government vote.

Earlier, opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators rejected the Local government vote, saying it did not include construction of houses for chiefs and their increased allowances.

This led to a parliamentary division which the opposition later withdrew and agreed to pass the budget.

The budget was initially pegged at about K2.2 trillion.

The House has passed the budget amid concerns from the opposition, on the absence of an allocation of financial resources for the construction of chiefs houses under a budget line for the Ministry of Local Government.

In his response, Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, said Government has assigned financial resources for the exercise citing the construction of a house for Paramount Chief M'mbelwa of Mzimba and rehabilitation of a house for Paramount Chief Kawinga of Machinga as examples.

Finance minister Felix Mlusu hailed legislators for their contribution towards the reviewed annual financial plan.

Parliament is currently in its third week of a 5-week - long mid-year budget review meeting.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.