Malawi: Mlusu Backs Increased Budget to State Residences - 'They Need Massive Rehabilitation'

11 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Finance minister Felix Mlusu has backed the decision to increase State Residences budget, saying they need massive rehabilitation.

Mlusu said after taking over power, the Tonse Government found most of the State Residences in bad shape, adding that some were even leaking.

Asked why the state residences were in such bad shape when year in year out funds are allocated, Mlusu said they will look into the issue to understand what happened to the allocated funds.

Last week, opposition legislators swung up in unison demanding reasons why State Residences and Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has overspent when President Lazarus Chakwera is preaching fiscal prudence in other government departments and ministries.

They also wonder the over spending when the presidency has been inactive for the past months due to covid-19 pandemic.

Budget and Finance committee of parliament chairperson Gladys Ganda has since queried Finance Minister Felix Mlusu's decision to increase budgetary allocations for state residences and the Office of President and Cabinet.

Apparently, State Residences overspent its allocation by K120 million while, OPC overspent by K256 million .

Nevertheless, the two votes were among five votes that were passed in Parliament on Monday.

The opposition insists the move sets a bad precedence on treatment how to treat wasteful departments.

Ganda told Mlusu to adjust budgetary allocations with reason.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.