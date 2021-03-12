Africa: Peace, Security in Africa - Cameroon's Proposals to African Union

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented Cameroon's position during the 984th meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella representing President Paul Biya in the video-conference of the 984th meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa on March 9, 2021 gave a series of proposals on ways of handling peace, security and climate change issues in the African continent.

Cameroon is a member of the 15-State Council whose role is prevention, management and settlement of conflicts. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta who is the chair of the Council for March 2021 chaired the meeting and Cameroon will be chair in August 2021 and February 2022.

As for solutions to peace and security challenges with climate change as one of the key causes, Cameroon through Minister Mbella Mbella proposed that there should be the fight against deforestation which is the source of destruction of ecosystems and high temperatures. He further suggested the creation of an African Climate Change Fund that had already been suggested by Algeria and supported by some countries. He also said concerned countries should put in place consultation mechanism to tackle conflicts between farmers and animal breeders. Cameroon stands for good governance of shared resources.

With regard to the Central African Sub-region, Minister Mbelle Mbella said a Sustainable Development Programme for Lake Chad zone should be put in place. He equally proposed that a programme called "Integrated Management of the Forests of Congo Basin" should be created. Such a programme, he said, would promote the sustainable management of the Congo Basin that is the second forest zone in the world after Amazonia.