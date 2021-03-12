Cameroon: Cabarets, Night Clubs, House Parties - Dangerously Contagious Zones

The inability of people to wear face mask and respect social distancing while eating and dancing makes it near impossible to curb the Coronavirus.

The degree of proximity that reigns in night clubs, snack bars and family gatherings leaves goose pumps on many people as the Coronavirus continues to cause havoc worldwide. Without face mask, at very close range, people sing, dance, eat and converse like always. There is no room for people to observe the Covid-19 barrier measures in spite of efforts made by organizers of such events.

The ambiance in nightclubs and snack bars permits every other thing to happen, but for the application of barrier measures against Covid-19. Worst about it all is the fact that some Discs Jockey (DJs) have composed songs with titles such as "Corona, An Illness for White People". The situation is scary, especially in the manner in which the crowd gather on the dancing floor, dancing and singing at the top of their voices. At this point, even those who wear a face mask while entering the vicinity do not have them on. Respecting physical distancing is far-fetched.

Angel L. is one of those who visited a snack bar recently at the Jouvence neighbourhood in Yaounde. Although she is aware of the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, she decided to ignore the consequences and focused on having a relaxing time with friends. At the entrance of the snack bar, there is a hand-washing bucket with soap. Upon entering, everybody is required to wash his or her hands. Also, clients are required to wear a face mask. But just as one of the clients told the guard; "How do you expect me to wear a face mask when I am going to eat and drink"? As such, wearing of a face mask before entering the snack bar is no longer obligatory. While inside bars or night clubs, another client, Comfort B. says being closed to each other over a long period of time facilitates the rapid spread of the Coronavirus. The music volume is loud and people are not just sitting close to each other or on each other, but are literally speaking into the ears or mouth of one another. The poor ventilation in such areas has also fuelled the spread of the virus as the doors and windows are hardly open.

Restaurants and other eating corners are also breeding grounds where people easily spread the Covid-19 without knowing. Although most restaurant operators have boldly written at the entrance "wearing of face mask and washing of hand, obligatory", this is more of a slogan. Michele says within most restaurants, the tables are not placed in a manner that respects physical distancing. As such, while inside people are not only seated close to each other, but are also chatting while eating without a face mask. Such conviviality and closeness ease the spread of the virus. Family gatherings such as parties, birthdays and meetings are other hubs for Covid-19. Many seem to have shunned outdoor events with the hope that while at home, they are free from the Coronavirus. Certain activities within families meetings facilitated the spread of Covid-19. During house parties such as birthdays and meetings, the degree of proximity amongst members in such arenas has eased the spread of the virus since individuals neither respect physical distancing nor wear their face mask. The ideal might be for people to stay at home as long as possible while observing all Covid-19 barrier measures.