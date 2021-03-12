Cameroon: Commonwealth - Cameroon Celebrates 25 Years of Achievements

The official commemoration of the 2021 Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2021 coincided with celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Cameroon's membership in the organisation.

Cameroon joined the other Commonwealth member States on March 10, 2021 to commemorate the organisation's 2021 Day on the theme, "Delivering a common future: Connecting, Innovation and Transforming." The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella chaired the occasion that was attended by some cabinet ministers, members of the Commonwealth diplomatic family and other dignitaries.

The commemorative activities in Cameroon that culminated at the Ministry of External Relations came within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the passing away of the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum and the 25th anniversary of Cameroon's adhesion to the Commonwealth in November 1995. Despite the somehow gloomy and low-keyed nature of the event, it was an occasion to celebrate Cameroon's achievements in the political, economic, human rights and educational domains. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu in the commemorative speech, highlighted key areas of beneficial cooperation between Cameroon and the Commonwealth. One of the latest achievements being the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom. He said the Head of State, President Paul Biya instructed Cameroon's High Commissioner to Britain to sign the agreement on March 9, 2021. He said the solution to challenges that affect the international system such as COVID-19 pandemic and others like climate change revolved around working together.

The Queen's speech message was also read during the occasion. She insisted that despite challenges, Commonwealth member States should maintain working together. The South African High Commissioner to Cameroon, Kgomotso Ruth Magau spoke on behalf of the Commonwealth diplomatic family in Cameroon. She said that despite challenges such as growing nationalism, the Commonwealth remained a beacon of hope and promise. She said the spirit of interdependence has grown among the Commonwealth member States and they have to continue to interconnect.

The occasion was also spiced by the award of prizes to winners of the National Commonwealth essay competition. For the primary schools, Minister Mbella Mbella handed the first prize to Akuma Jemira Ngum of Providence Bilingual Kindergarden Centre, Bamenda. For the secondary schools, the winner was Sayii Princewill Patem of Government Bilingual High School Bayelle, Nkwen in Bamenda. The first prize of the best exhibitor went to the organisation called " Once a Mum, Always a Mum" (OMAM).