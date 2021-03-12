Cameroon: Obituary - Tchaya Stoppeur Laid to Rest in Buea

11 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Family members, colleagues and a host of lovers of his music paid their last respect to him on March 6, 2021.

Hundreds of mourners among them musicians across Cameroon have paid their last respect to Tchaya Stoppeur on March 6, 2021 as he was laid to rest in Buea. Njume Loko who played music alongside Tchaya Stoppeur described the fallen icon as a musical giant that left prints in the Makossa Hall of Fame. Testimonies at the funeral were telling of Tchaya Stoppeur's memorable records and the humanitarian impact he left in his community. Earlier on that day, the corpse had been at the Saint Anthony of Padua Parish Buea Town where the Priests prayed for the repose of his soul.

Tchaya Stoppeur has been in music for some 30 years with over six albums to his credit. He became very famous in the 1990's with hit songs like "Le jour de ma mort", "If na me a finam", "Mado", "We dong come", "Nyama". He stopped signing music 10 years ago and engaged in business. He was the Director and proprietor of Tcharicam Enterprise which specialised in supply of office equipment and building construction. He died on February 6, 2021 at the Baptist Hospital Mutengene after battling with ill-health for a while.

Tchaya Rita, wife to the deceased said that their 30 years of holy matrimony has been characterized by care and unconditional love from her husband. That his passing away is a devastating blow to the family. "I am going to miss him so much. His passing away has created a vacant that will be difficult to fill," she lamented. Tchaya Stoppeur whose name is Tchaya Daniel with ancestral roots in Bangante in the West Region was born in Buea in 1960. He was one time President of South West Artists. He is survived by five children.

