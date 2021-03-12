Mozambique: Covid-19 - Seven More Deaths and 292 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced a further seven deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 292 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were five men and two women aged between 38 and 81. Five were Mozambicans and two were foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities). Six of them died in Maputo city and the seventh in Maputo province. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 707.

Since the start of the pandemic, 445,498 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,712 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 582 were from Maputo city, 229 from Niassa, 227 from Nampula, 139 from Zambezia, 135 from Maputo province, 120 from Inhambane, 112 from Sofala, 75 from Cabo Delgado, 68 from Manica, 24 from Tete, and one from Gaza.

1,420 of the tests gave negative results and 292 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of people in Mozambique diagnosed with Covid-19 to 63,174.

The positivity rate found on Wednesday (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 17 per cent - higher than the rates found in the previous three days (13.6 per cent on Tuesday, 13.5 per cent on Monday, and 14.6 per cent on Sunday), but still well below 20 per cent.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 249 are Mozambican, 30 are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and in 13 cases, the nationality has not yet been confirmed. 170 were men or boys and 122 were women or girls. 21 were children under the age of 15, and 22 were over 65 years old. For five cases, age information was not available,

Once again, more than half the new cases came from Maputo city (138) and Maputo province (23). Between them Maputo city and province accounted for 55.1 per cent of the cases diagnosed on Wednesday. There were also 46 cases from Nampula, 38 from Zambezia, 26 from Niassa, 13 from Sofala, 13 from Inhambane, five from Cabo Delgado, two from Manica, one from Tete and one from Gaza.

Over the same 24 hour period, 17 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (10 in Maputo, three in Tete, two in Zambezia, and two in Sofala), and 22 new cases were admitted (14 in Maputo, five in Zambezia, two in Tete and one in Matola).

As of Wednesday, 164 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 166 on Tuesday). The great majority - 111 (67.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 16 patients in Zambezia, 11 in Matola, 11 in Sofala, 10 in Nampula, three in Tete and two in Inhambane. No patients were hospitalised in the Covid-19 isolation facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica or Gaza.

A further 722 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 on Wednesday (590 in Maputo city, 70 in Sofala, 52 in Inhambane, and ten in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 48,451 - or 76.7 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique has fallen to 14,012 (down from 14,449 on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,342 (66.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,228; Sofala, 786; Zambezia, 368; Cabo Delgado, 357; Nampula, 343; Niassa, 241; Inhambane, 208; Gaza, 56; Tete, 47, and Manica, 36.