Kenya: Olunga Scores Again as Al Duhail See-Off Al Sailiya

Kenya's Michael 'Engineer' Olunga scored a penalty at Al Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League as Al Duhail recorded their third straight 2-0 victory in all competitions on Thursday.

Olunga, who has now netted a goal each in the last three fixtures, gave the deposed champions the lead in the 19th minute.

He sent goalkeeper Amine Lecomte the wrong way from the spot after Mustafa Hafeth blocked a shot with his hand inside the area.

Belgian Edmilson Junior doubled their lead early in the second half.

As for Olunga, this was his second penalty scored after being handed the duties when he is on the pitch. He was clinical from the spot when Al Duhail thrashed Al Ahli Doha 6-0 in a match he grabbed a hat-trick on January 25.

Olunga, who also picked his second yellow card (three minutes after scoring) since joining Al Duhail from Kashiwa Reysol on Thursday, was rested just after the hour mark. Mohamed Muntari came on for the Kenyan international.

Olunga now netted seven goals in the 12 matches he has played for his new employers. He was the 2020 J1 League top scorer with 28 goals and emerged the Player of the Year before moving on to Al Duhail.

Sabri Lamouchi's men have amassed 40 points from 19 matches.

With three matches left, they stay 10 points behind newly-crowned champions Al Sadd who have played one match less. Al Duhail are nine points ahead of third-placed Al Rayyan.

They travel to Al Arabi next on April 3, where they will book a slot in the 2021-2022 AFC Champions League with a win.

Meanwhile, venues for AFC Champions League 2021 Group stage have been announced.

Al Duhail will face Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli Doha, Esteghlal (Iran) and Al Shorta (Iraq) in Pool "C" in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Their matches are slated for April 14-30.