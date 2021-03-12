Gambia: High Court Hears Case of Two Former Access Bank Staff Accused of Stealing D21 Million

The criminal trial involving Sarjo Corr and Momodou Jallow who were both former Access Bank employees accused of stealing twenty-one million, four hundred and sixty one thousand, two hundred and eighty-six dalasi, (D21,461,286.00) continued on Wednesday before Justice Bakre of the High Court Annex in Banjul.

The full details if the case will be published in our subsequent edition.

On count one, the two were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 368 of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, the two in the month of August 2020 at Access Bank Barra Branch in the North Bank Region conspired among themselves and stole D21,461,286.00 belonging to the Bank.

On count 2, Corr and Jallow were charged with Stealing by a Clerk contrary to section 258 of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, the two in August 2020 at the Access Bank Barra Branch in North Bank Region being employees of the Bank stole the said sum.

On count 3, Sarjo Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr on the 28th August 2020 being employees of the Bank at the Barra Branch with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Nema Kunku Village Development Committee, a customer of the Bank holding account number0020230000780 of the sum of ninety thousand dalasi (D90,000) in order to steal it.

On count 4, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr on the 28th August 2020 at the Access Bank in Barra North Bank Region being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Ousman Jobe, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0021510004103 of the sum of ninety thousand dalasis (D90,000) in order to steal it.

On count 5, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Salifu Corr, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0020230000780 of the sum of five hundred thousand dalasi (D500,000) in order to steal it.

On count 6, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being employee of the Bank with intent to defraud made false entries to the account of Banjugu Njie, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0021510019290 of the sum of eighty-two thousand and five hundred dalasis (D82,500) in order to steal it.

On count 7, the Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Alpha A. Jallow, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0021510009130 of the sum of thirty-nine thousand dalasi (D39,000) in order to steal it.

On count 8, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Ram Jobe, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0041510010928 of the sum of six hundred thousand dalasis (D600,000) in order to steal it.

On count 9, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud,made false entries to the account of Ismaila Joof, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0011510063482 of the sum of fifty thousand dalasi (D50,000) in order to steal it.

On count 10, Corr was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Corr at the same place, month and year being employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Teneng Joof, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0020230000848 of the sum of fifty thousand dalasis (D50,000) in order to steal it.

On count 11, Momodou Juldeh Jallow was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Jallow at the same place, month and year being employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Gibby G. Jallow, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0021510011798 of the sum of Four Hundred and Ten thousand dalasis (D410,000) in order to steal it.

On count 12, Jallow was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Jallow at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Alpha Yaya Jallow, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0021510019177 of the sum of six hundred and twelve thousand dalasi (D612,000) in order to steal it.

On count 13, Jallow was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Jallow at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Alieu A. Jallow, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0041510009430 of the sum of five hundred and fifteen thousand dalasi (D515,000) in order to steal it.

On count 14, Jallow was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Mr Jallow at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Hawa Gaye, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0061510006019 of the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand dalasi (D350,000) in order to steal it.

On count 15, Jallow was charged with Fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 303 (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Jallow at the same place, month and year being an employee of the Bank with intent to defraud, made false entries to the account of Ebrahim Gaye, a customer of the Bank holding account number 0061560000240 of the sum of six hundred and fifty thousand dalasi (D650,000) in order to steal it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On count 16, Corr and Jallow were charged with Destroying evidence contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, the two in the month of August 2020 at the Access Bank Branch in Barra North Bank Region being employees of the Bank wilfully removed and/or destroyed the CCTV installed in the premise of the Bank to prevent being used in evidence against them.

On count 17, Corr and Jallow were charged with Money Laundering contrary to section 22 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorist Financing Act 2012. According to the particulars of the offence, the two in the Month of August 2020 at the Access Bank Barra Branch in the North Bank Region transferred part of the sum of twenty-one million, four hundred and sixty-one thousand, two hundred and eighty-six dalasis (21,461,286.00) into foreign currencies of US Dollar and CFA Franc to disguise the illicit origin knowing fully well that the money is proceeds of a crime.

On count 18, Corr and Jallow were charged with Money Laundering contrary to section 22 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorist Financing Act 2012. According to the particulars of the offence, the two in the Month of August 2020 at the Access Bank Barra Branch in the North Bank Region transferred part of the sum of twenty-one million, four hundred and sixty-one thousand, two hundred and eighty-six dalasi (21,461,286.00) into personal accounts of 13 customers of the Bank to disguise the illicit origin knowing fully well that the money is proceeds of a crime.

The witness statements of the customers were tendered into evidence by the prosecution.