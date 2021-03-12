Gambia: Ministry Mapping Out Ways of Addressing Brikama Fish Market Sanitary Problems

11 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Mamburay

The acting permanent secretary at Ministry of Fisheries, Mr. Omar Gibba, said his ministry is working hand-in-glove with GamWorks to conduct a feasibility study and look for funds to provide the necessary services for the management of the Ice-plant and Brikama Area council with regard to the sanitary problems at the fish market.

Mr. Gibba said the feasibility studies would be led by GamWorks.

According to Gibba, he had meeting with GamWorks yesterday upon agreeing that they (GamWorks) will come up with a recommendation from which they would convene another meeting which would take place at the Governor's office in Brikama.

He said the stakeholders would be invited, including the Chairperson of BAC, the Governor of the region, the management of the fish market, the department of fisheries, ministry of fisheries and GamWorks.

He said at the meeting, they will review the recommendations derived from the feasibility study commissioned by Gamworks. Gibba added that GamWorks would tell them what the recommendations and problems are.

"Thereafter, they (Ministry of fisheries) would go forward to give them the task to come up with a design and cost it, after which it would be shared amongst the stakeholders. From there, they would look at the funds available and make share base collaboration among the ministry of fisheries, department of fisheries and the council to tackle the situation," he said.

Commenting on the issue of the collection of revenue twice by both the management of the ice-plant and the council, Gibba opined that the council is not seeing itself as part of the issue and the ice-plant management too is seeing itself differently in the matter. But, he said all these issues would be harmonized hence there is a task-force to be initiated soon.

"Afterwards, the issue of the double payment of revenue by the vendors around the ice-plant would become a matter of the past," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.