Nigeria: Covid-19 - Edo Exceeds 40,000 Target for Sample Collection, Testing

11 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

EDO State has disclosed that it has attained a milestone in the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the state on Thursday, hit the 40, 000 sample collection and testing target set by Governor Godwin Obaseki, as part of efforts to contain the deadly virus.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City yesterday, noted that the state has continued to record remarkable success in the management of the pandemic.

He said that the state, in the last 24 hours, recorded 20 new cases and 31 more recoveries from COVID-19, with 234 active cases that were being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

According to him, the state has now recorded 2058 confirmed cases, 1765 recoveries and 72 deaths since December 10, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus.

While urging residents to leverage the various testing and sample collection centres provided by the state government to know their COVID-19 status, Obi charged those with COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.

Urging residents to comply with preventive protocols to contain the pandemic, Obi added: "Wear your facemask when in public, wash your hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and observe social distancing."

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

