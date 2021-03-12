Kenya: Western Kenya Hit By Earth Tremor

11 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

An earth tremor hit parts of the country in the wee hours of Thursday morning causing panic among those who felt it.

Dr Philip Sagero, the Principal Meteorologist said the tremor originated from Tanzania's Tarime District.

"This is around 53 kilometres East of Musoma, North Mara Tanzania. The magnitude was 4.7 (on the Richter scale)," said Dr Sagero.

He said the 4.48am tremor was felt in most parts of western Kenya.

"The specific cause is unknown," said Dr Sagero.

A report from Volcano discovery, a news blog that updates on such happenings from around the world, stated that during the past 24 hours, there were 13 quakes of magnitude 5.0 or above, 45 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0, 175 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 538 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0.

There were also 1,789 quakes below magnitude 2.0, which people do not normally feel.

In Kisii, one resident said, "My house was shaking and there were loud vibrations. I thought we are in trouble and the house was coming down. I wanted to wake my children up and evacuate them but got scared because it was dark outside."

Mr Alex Minda said, " All the doors in my house, apart from the main door, flung open. I thought a witch had entered and I rushed to hold the bible."

Mr Joel Machuka, another Kisii resident said the experience was scary.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.