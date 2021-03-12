Kenya: Western Kenya Hit By Earth Tremor

An earth tremor hit parts of the country in the wee hours of Thursday morning causing panic among those who felt it.

Dr Philip Sagero, the Principal Meteorologist said the tremor originated from Tanzania's Tarime District.

"This is around 53 kilometres East of Musoma, North Mara Tanzania. The magnitude was 4.7 (on the Richter scale)," said Dr Sagero.

He said the 4.48am tremor was felt in most parts of western Kenya.

"The specific cause is unknown," said Dr Sagero.

A report from Volcano discovery, a news blog that updates on such happenings from around the world, stated that during the past 24 hours, there were 13 quakes of magnitude 5.0 or above, 45 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0, 175 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 538 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0.

There were also 1,789 quakes below magnitude 2.0, which people do not normally feel.

In Kisii, one resident said, "My house was shaking and there were loud vibrations. I thought we are in trouble and the house was coming down. I wanted to wake my children up and evacuate them but got scared because it was dark outside."

Mr Alex Minda said, " All the doors in my house, apart from the main door, flung open. I thought a witch had entered and I rushed to hold the bible."

Mr Joel Machuka, another Kisii resident said the experience was scary.