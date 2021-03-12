Kenya: Lwasa's Brace Guides Sharks Past Mathare in Slum Derby

Peter Lwasa struck twice as Kariobangi Sharks hit troubled Mathare United 2-1 to claim the Slum derby bragging rights in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Kasarani Annex on Thursday.

The result had contrasting effects for both sides. While the win helped Sharks leapfrog Bandari into fourth place in the league standings on 28 points from 15 matches, Mathare remain second bottom with nine points from 13 outings.

Lwasa scored in the 10th and 31st minutes, while second half substitute Khalid Jumaan reduced the deficit for Mathare three minutes from time.

Sharks have now won two of the last five meetings between the two sides, with Mathare recording one win while the rest have ended in draws.

The loss means Mathare United have now not won a match in the league since their 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on February 8.

Mathare coach Salim Ali blamed aimed a dig at the match referee Japheth Juma after the match.

"I have never seen or heard of only one minute added time at the end of a match. Even in Europe who we emulate don't do that. We have lost because of poor officiating," lamented Ali, who confronted Juma after the final whistle.

"Why add one minute yet there was a lot of time wasted by Sharks players?” he fumed.

The tactician also didn’t spare his players, saying they lacked consistency in the game and some of them failed to follow instruction.

“We are scoring but we lack consistency. As a coach, I issue instructions but some of them play the way they want. I know fatigue has also played a part because we have not rested due the intensity of our fixtures having started the league late,” said Ali.

His opposite number William Muluya said that they are in the race for ar maiden league title and praised his players.

“Being among the top teams shows we are serious and fighting for this title. As a team we still have a lot to work on in training to keep on wining. It is good we have the three points but my players lost concentration in the last five minutes and that is why we conceded,” said Muluya.

After a lively start, Sharks were 1-0 up after 10 minutes when winger James Mazembe picked out Lwasa at the edge of the box forward raced on before releasing a ferocious shot past Mathare United goalkeeper David Okello.

Sharks then continued dominating proceedings with wingback Julius Masaba and striker Eric Kapaito tormenting the Mathare United defenders.

Mathare's first real chance came on 20 minutes when Danson Kago picked out John Mwangi but he was denied by Sharks custodian Brandon Obiero.

Sharks almost doubled their lead in the 25 minute but Kapaito, who is the league's top scorer on 14 goals, watched agonisingly as his header hit the cross bar.

Sharks continued their onslaught and added the second when Lwasa scored from a powerful shot from close range in the 31st minute.

Mathare's Tyson Otieno almost reduced the deficit five minutes to the breather but Obiero rescued Sharks, making a finger tip save to force the ball for a corner.

Mazembe then released Lwasa but the striker shot straight into the waiting hands of Okello.

Mathare defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng received the first booking of the match in the 53rd minute for a foul on Masaba.

A minute later, Muluya withdrew Lwasa for Shaphan Oyugi. Lwasa yelled at the bench in disagreement.

Ali also made a double change in the hour mark, as Mwangi and Tyson Otieno paved way for Daniel Otieno and Boniface Akenga.

In 75th minute, Kapaito almost got a third for Sharks but his effort went wide.

Second half substitute Jumaan then struck a late consolation for Mathare after being set up by Daniel Otieno.