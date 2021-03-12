Nigeria: I Desire to Make Afro-Trap First Choice Music in Nigeria, Says BadboiHY

Humphrey Osagie Afobhokhan, whose stage name is BadboiHY, is one of the rising music acts in the Nigeria, has pledged to make Nigerian to like Afrotrap music.

Speaking recently in Lagos during an interview session, he stated that there had been a steady growth in the Nigerian music industry in the past decades, adding that he wants to contribute to the development of the industry.

The 25-year-old Edo State indigene described his style of music as Afro-Trap, adding that it is a unique genre of music, which is a fusion of Afro and trap.

According to him, "Afro-trap is attention-catching; an Afro-trap song is the kind of song that you put on replay, simply because you cannot get enough of the unique blend."

Speaking on the Nigerian music industry, he said: "We moved from copying American and European styles of music composition and delivery to owning our own beautiful sounds.

"Our music has evolved; we have begun churning out the kind of music that the world wants to relate with. Our artistes are steadily representing, breaking new grounds, and gaining worldwide recognition. Afro music is now rated as a top genre, with international acts constantly sampling our sounds.

"This comes as no surprise as the industry is an enormous one; every other day new acts emerge, and we must keep up with newbies that are blessing our ears with fresh sounds."

BadboiHY described himself as a multi-talented entertainer, performer, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist who has always had a flair for music.

He asserted that fact that he is an instrumentalist makes him a better artiste, because he the fact he knows the right notes to hit.

BadboiHY said he followed his passion and began writing and composing music in 2013 and officially took music as a professional career in 2019. He disclosed that he released his debut hit single 2019, entitled 'Zero Billing' on which he featured singer Lipaese.

The rising Afro-trap exponent added that single got massive airplay in the country and beyond, which he saw as a testimony to his vocal prowess and composing skills.

BadboiHY revealed that he is currently under the umbrella of a prestigious record label known as Fahoy Music. He told his fans that he has a new body of work he will be putting out soon.

BadboiHY said he is active on all social media platforms and urged his fans to follow him.