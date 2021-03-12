Ghana: Sahnoon Confident Ahead of GOC Election

11 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon is confident about his bid to become the Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on the March 15 elections of the committee.

Mr Sahnoon failed in his last two bids to win the seat, losing to the experienced sports administrator, Richard Akpokavie.

But in a chat with the Times Sports, yesterday, Sahnoon hopes to ride on what he terms as 'wind of change currently blowing over the GOC.'

Mr. Sahnoon will contest the President of the Ghana Squash Association, Richmond Quarcoo, but believes his expertise makes him the right candidate.

"I am certain that congress will adopt and stick to the right democratic processes. When that happens, it will put me in a better position to win this year's elections," he stated.

Mr Sahnoon said, people now understand him better and what he stood for in the previous elections and would vote for him to join the GOC.

"I am bringing on board good governance in a democratic atmosphere as well as making the GOC very democratic," he stated.

"I would also get all organs of the GOC to work accordingly with support from the President and other leaders," he stressed.

According to the GCF president, he wants to serve the interest of federations by seeking their opinion as well as serving as the interface between the GOC and the leadership of federations.

"I believe in democracy and also work in line with government policies that would be beneficial to the Olympic movement," he stressed.

"I have also learnt my lessons with the past elections and now coming all out to make a good statement for the future of the GOC," he added.

He called on delegates to vote for him and like-minded persons to lead the GOC to ensure the principles of the Olympic movement were carried out.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

