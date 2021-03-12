Ghana: Ho Serial Robber to Spend 90 Years in Jail

Ho — The Ho serial robber, Prince Adu who was serving a total of 63 years behind bars for three robberies he committed in the municipality recently, has now been slammed with an additional 27 years imprisonment by the Ho Circuit Court for a similar offence.

This means the convicted robber will now spend 90 years in prison.

By the time he leaves the correctional centre, Adu will be 117 years old.

Meanwhile, the violent criminal is still being investigated for about seven rape cases.

At the most recent trial of Adu last week Wednesday, the court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor was told that Adu, assaulted a woman with a machete and then raped the trader before robbing her of her cellular phone and an amount of GHC 100.

Chief Inspector Stephen Atidzon who presented the facts said that the incident took place at about 10pm near the public cemetery at Ho-Donokodzi.

The prosecution revealed that after the assault, rape and robbery acts, Adu ordered the woman to remain calm on one of the graves at the cemetery and then fled the scene.

The court heard that the woman had stopped a tricycle taxi at the Barracks New Town and told the driver to ride her to Ho-Housing.

On board the tricycle taxi was Adu and a juvenile who was his accomplice, the prosecution added.

On reaching the cemetery, the prosecution said, the woman opted to alight upon realising that the rider was heading for the bush.

The court heard that as soon as the woman got down, Adu also alighted and snatched her cellular phone from her after which the juvenile removed a double-edged machete from his bag and passed it to Adu who subsequently began assaulting the woman as he ordered her to undress.

The helpless woman obliged and Adu forcefully had sex with her, before asking her to sit on one of the tombs.

After Adu and the juvenile left, the woman managed to run to the nearby Godzokpe Police Checkpoint to report the incident.

Patrol teams were immediately alerted and the juvenile was arrested in a tricycle but Adu escaped.

The prosecution said that on February 18, 2021, Adu was arrested in connection with a different crime.

The court heard that he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Adu pleaded guilty, just as he did in the previous cases in which he was convicted. The juvenile accomplice of Adu has since been committed to a borstal home, the prosecution said.