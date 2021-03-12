Ghana: CCTV Recording Leads to Arrest of 2 Thieves

11 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera recording has led to the arrest of two persons who allegedly stole mobile phones from a shop at Tip Toe Lane in Accra.

The suspects are Emmanuel Noi, 64 and Christopher William Nii Offei, 49.

The two are currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on Monday the suspects entered a mobile phone shop at Tip Toe Lane, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, under the pretext of buying a phone.

In the process, Offei engaged the shop attendant in a conversation as a ploy to distract his attention, to give Noi the opportunity to steal the phone.

DSP Tenge stated that fortunately, the shop owner who was monitoring the CCTV camera caught them red handed.

"The shop owner had taken keen notice of them, after a similar footage of their activities went viral some time ago which captured the suspects using the same modus operandi to steal a laptop from a shop on the Spintex road," she added.

DSP Tenge stated that during interrogation it came to light that the two were again captured on the CCTV cameras for stealing laptops and phones from electronic and phone shops in Osu in Accra, Kasoa in the Central Regional and Tema in Greater Accra.

She said they would be put before Court soon after investigations.

