Nigeria: Torgah Makes Waves in Nigeria

11 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana's top golfer, Vincent Torgah is making waves across the continent after winning the maiden Bayelsa Governor's Cup 2021 held in Nigeria over the weekend.

Torgah put up an outstanding performance to beat over 140 golfers to record a total of 138 points over two days to win the grand prize of a brand new saloon car.

Speaking to the Times Sports after winning the championship, Torgah said, he was excited to lift the flag of Ghana in Nigeria despite entering the competition for the first time.

Torgah vowed to work harder to win another competition in Port Harcourt which is ongoing.

After the Nigeria competitions, Torgah indicated his attention will turn to Ghana and other places as he seeks to make this year one of the best in his golf career.

"After winning the Captain One Golf Championship in January and the Bayelsa Governor's championship in Nigeria, I am looking forward to an exciting year which I hope to make very eventful by winning a lot of championships. That requires hard work but I am ready to do it," he stressed.

