Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Transforming Ghana - Dr Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is transforming Ghana with his human centred policies.

The transformational agenda, Mr Prempeh, the immediate past Education Minister said cuts across all sectors of the economy especially education.

Debating the contents of the president's address on the state of the nation in Parliament yesterday, Mr Prempeh, MP, Manhyia South said the effects of the transformational agenda may not be seen today but the fruits would be evident in the near future.

"Every child in Ghana deserves education and in so doing, a lot of projects have come on in the country to ensure that access to education is guaranteed.

"The free Senior High School programme has transformed Ghana's education sector and this will be for the rest of our lives.

"In ten years, we will all be looking back and asking 'why did it take us so long to roll out free senior high school (SHS)," he observed.

According to him, though the constitution guarantees free SHS education, but for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President, it still would have remained on the books of the country without implementation.

Apart from the free SHS programme which is largely theoretical, Dr Prempeh said Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has not been left behind in the quest to produce technically skilled professionals for the country.

"All the 34 institutions of the National Vocational Training Institute are being rehabilitated, the curriculum upgraded and capacity of teachers upgraded.

"Apart from that, 32 state of the art TVET institutions are being built across the country. Mr Speaker, that is the transformational agenda to ensure that when we talk about skills training, proper meaning would be given to it," he stated.

He said despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo has shown leadership, making Ghana an education hub for other students in the sub region and beyond.

To ensure education of Ghanaian students were not truncated or disrupted, Mr Opoku said government's digitisation programme ensured that teaching and learning continued, albeit virtually.

"Mr Speaker, for the first time since independence, we have a comprehensive teacher policy to ensure that the teacher from training to teaching still continues his personal development," he said.

In his view the interventions introduced by government were paying off because "for the first time in our history, over 50 per cent of students have passed all four core subjects. This is something we should be proud of".

What government required from Ghanaians at this time of the country's development, he said was an unwavering support for the president to continue with his transformational agenda.

"Mr Speaker, the president has rallied all Ghanaians, including parliamentarians around points, issues that should lead to the prosperity of all Ghanaians. Let us support the President and his transformational agenda so that Ghana becomes better for all," he urged.