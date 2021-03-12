Gambia: NBR Regional Women's League Begins

The North Bank Regional Football Association (NBRFA) women's third division league recently got underway with eight teams vying for a place in the national second division league.

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four each.

The championship will be played in the form of home and away legs with the two group winners playing in a regional final to decide the champion in a match to be played at the Farafenni Mini Stadium.

The regional champions will then play in a triangular playoff with the other four provincial region champions to determine those teams to qualify for the national second division league.

Upper Badibou and Central Badibou lead the way in Group A with the two sides locked on four points each after two match days.

Sabach Sanjal is third on two points while rock bottom Lower Badibou is yet to secure a point.

However, they have six more matchdays to turn their fortunes.

In Group B, Mansawally FC have a maximum six points after two matches, scoring a remarkable nine goals, an average of 4.5 goals per game and yet to concede one.

They are followed in second place by Mbankam FC and Upper Nuimi, with both teams on three points while Jokadou is without a point in last place.

Matches continue with week three taking center stage this weekend as Upper Badibou travels to Njaba Kunda to take on Central Badibou in a top of the table clash on Saturday 13 March 2021 at 4pm. Meanwhile, on the same day in Group B, Mbankam will also host leaders Mansawally at the Mbankam Football Field.

On Sunday 14March 2021, in Group A, Lower Badibou will lock horns with Sabach Sanjal at the Farafenni Mini Stadium and Upper Nuimi entertains Group B's bottom side Jokadou at Toubakolong.

Source-GFF