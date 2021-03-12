Gambia: Pa Amat Dibba Scores for Adana Demirspor

Gambian striker, Pa Amat Dibba scored for his Turkish club Adana Demirspor during their 2-0 away win over inform Samsunspor in their week twenty-five fixtures of the Turkish 1 Lig (Second Division league) played at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored his side's opening goal with a superb strike in the 12th minute, before Emircan Attintas extended Adana' lead in the 80th minute.

The veteran Gambian striker has now scored 2 goals (against Ankaraspor and Samsunspor) with four assists after eighteen appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph moved Adana Demirspor to fourth position with 45 points, while Samsunspor occupied second position with 50 points after 25 matches in the Turkish Second Division league.