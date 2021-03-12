Gambia: Pa Amat Dibba Scores for Adana Demirspor

11 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Pa Amat Dibba scored for his Turkish club Adana Demirspor during their 2-0 away win over inform Samsunspor in their week twenty-five fixtures of the Turkish 1 Lig (Second Division league) played at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadyumu on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored his side's opening goal with a superb strike in the 12th minute, before Emircan Attintas extended Adana' lead in the 80th minute.

The veteran Gambian striker has now scored 2 goals (against Ankaraspor and Samsunspor) with four assists after eighteen appearances for his Turkish Second Division side, Adana Demirspor.

The triumph moved Adana Demirspor to fourth position with 45 points, while Samsunspor occupied second position with 50 points after 25 matches in the Turkish Second Division league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.