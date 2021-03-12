Gambia: Ngorr Secka Gives List of Murdered W/African Migrants to TRRC

11 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

An adviser to the minister of Interior and a former Intelligence chief, Gibril Ngorr Secka during his recent appearance at the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission revealed the names of 51 West African migrants, who were murdered in cold blood in The Gambia on the orders former president Yahya Jammeh in July, 2005.

The former intelligence chief, who claimed to have obtained the names and details of the migrants from Kairaba Police Station, said the list was kept in his documents because he had the belief that someday they would be called to account for them.

"I had the belief that a day like this is going to come." he said.

He recalled that while escorting the group en route to Kairaba Police Station, Ousman Badjie, former aide-de-camp to the former President Jammeh, who later became the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces took him aside to ask whether the arrested migrants were mercenaries which he answered in the negative.

"I told him that they were illegal migrants and left him talking to someone on the phone." he remarked.

It was his testimony that some of the migrants were held at Kairaba Police Station and others taken to Baba Jobe's house in Kotu and Paramilitary headquarters in Kanifing.

"The following morning, I received a telephone call from the liaison officer at Tanji informing me that there are corpses at Brufut Ghana Town forest and I went to see the corpses. Shortly, they were put on ambulances and taken to Banjul. I did not know who made the decision." he said.

The former State Agent said he also received another information that a particular Sgt went to the Kairaba Police Station to collect the eight migrants.

"It was then and there that I told him that we are not in control of this case and let us leave it."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.