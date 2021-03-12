Gambia: Ngorr Secka Gives List of Murdered W/African Migrants to TRRC

An adviser to the minister of Interior and a former Intelligence chief, Gibril Ngorr Secka during his recent appearance at the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission revealed the names of 51 West African migrants, who were murdered in cold blood in The Gambia on the orders former president Yahya Jammeh in July, 2005.

The former intelligence chief, who claimed to have obtained the names and details of the migrants from Kairaba Police Station, said the list was kept in his documents because he had the belief that someday they would be called to account for them.

"I had the belief that a day like this is going to come." he said.

He recalled that while escorting the group en route to Kairaba Police Station, Ousman Badjie, former aide-de-camp to the former President Jammeh, who later became the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of The Gambia Armed Forces took him aside to ask whether the arrested migrants were mercenaries which he answered in the negative.

"I told him that they were illegal migrants and left him talking to someone on the phone." he remarked.

It was his testimony that some of the migrants were held at Kairaba Police Station and others taken to Baba Jobe's house in Kotu and Paramilitary headquarters in Kanifing.

"The following morning, I received a telephone call from the liaison officer at Tanji informing me that there are corpses at Brufut Ghana Town forest and I went to see the corpses. Shortly, they were put on ambulances and taken to Banjul. I did not know who made the decision." he said.

The former State Agent said he also received another information that a particular Sgt went to the Kairaba Police Station to collect the eight migrants.

"It was then and there that I told him that we are not in control of this case and let us leave it."