Africa: Gambia U-20 Returns Home After Clutching Bronze Medal in Africa U-20

The Gambia U-20 team returned home on Tuesday after clutching bronze medal in the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship hosted in Mauritania.

The team was received by the first vice-president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Alhagie Bakary K. Jammeh at the Banjul International Airport.

The Young Scorpions clinched bronze medal in the continent's cadet bi-annual biggest football jamboree after defeating Tunisia 4-2 on post-match penalty shootout in their third and fourth place play-off match played last Friday in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The Gambia U-20 team thrashed Zambia 3-1 in their third and fourth place-play-off match to clutch their first bronze medal in the Africa U-20 Youth Championship hosted in Congo Brazza Ville in 2007.