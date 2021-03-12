Gambia: TRRC Reconciles Victims & Perpetrators

As part of the TRRC mandate to promote and facilitate reconciliation between victims and their perpetrators, about 11 people were reconciled yesterday.

Part of the reconciliation was Omar Cham who testified on the 11 January 2021 at the TRRC during the commission's institutional hearings on the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Cham admitted directly or indirectly responsible for the torture and illegal detention of Pa Sallah Jeng, Musa Jawo, Gibril Waka, Famara Naso, Sainabou Keita and Simon Grant.

He asked the commission to help facilitate a reconciliation event between him and his victims so he could take responsibility for his actions and seek their forgiveness.

Among perpetrators to seek forgiveness was Basirou Sey, who testified on the 14 January 2021 during the same institutional hearings on the NIA.

He admitted having been involved in the torture of Abbas Jarju, Joho Sowe and Sarjo Touray.

He too asked for the commission's help in facilitating a reconciliation between him and his perpetrators for him to seek for their forgiveness.