Gambia: Real De Banjul Sign Twins

11 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Real De Banjul Football Club has announced the signing of star twins Sainey and Sanna Ceesay on youth team contracts.

The talented teenagers, who both attend Kanifing East Senior Secondary School, possess brilliant football skills which led the Club's Management to snap them up.

The twins will be enrolled at Real De Banjul Football Club Academy to gain new skills and experience.

The paired were part of The Gambia U-17 team that thumped Mauritania in the 2021 WAFU Zone U-17 football tournament hosted in Senegal but the Darling Scorpions were disqualified from the sub-regional football championship for using over-age players.

Source-Real De Banjul

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.