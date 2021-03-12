Gambia: Real De Banjul Sign Twins

Real De Banjul Football Club has announced the signing of star twins Sainey and Sanna Ceesay on youth team contracts.

The talented teenagers, who both attend Kanifing East Senior Secondary School, possess brilliant football skills which led the Club's Management to snap them up.

The twins will be enrolled at Real De Banjul Football Club Academy to gain new skills and experience.

The paired were part of The Gambia U-17 team that thumped Mauritania in the 2021 WAFU Zone U-17 football tournament hosted in Senegal but the Darling Scorpions were disqualified from the sub-regional football championship for using over-age players.

Source-Real De Banjul