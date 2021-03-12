Ghana: Akatsi North Yea Deputy Director Allegedly Beats Girlfriend to Death

Ho — The Deputy Director of the Youth and Employment Agency (YEA) in the Akatsi North District, Philip Caesar Kumah, is alleged to have subjected his girlfriend to severe beatings, resulting in her death later at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

After the beatings a fortnight ago in a house in Ho, the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, called her friends, including a journalist, to tell them about the agony she was going through and the difficulty she suffered in breathing.

With the hurting not subsiding, the young lady went the Ho Teaching Hospital last Sunday complaining of chest pains, headache and general body pains and she was subsequently admitted.

According to him, there were several bruises and cuts on the body of the lady.

She died the next day while on admission.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commander of Police (DCOP) E. Oduro Kwateng confirmed the story when contacted by the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday.

He said that the suspect was arrested yesterday by the police at Ave-Dakpa and later brought to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho.

"The suspect is in police custody and we have just begun investigations into the matter," he added.

DCOP Kwateng said that the deceased was a Level 300 student of the E.P. University College, Ho.

Meanwhile, investigations by the Ghanaian Times revealed that Kumah similarly tortured the young lady in December last year and again in February this year.

The body of the deceased is at the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.