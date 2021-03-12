Ghana: Akatsi North Yea Deputy Director Allegedly Beats Girlfriend to Death

11 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Norett

Ho — The Deputy Director of the Youth and Employment Agency (YEA) in the Akatsi North District, Philip Caesar Kumah, is alleged to have subjected his girlfriend to severe beatings, resulting in her death later at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

After the beatings a fortnight ago in a house in Ho, the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, called her friends, including a journalist, to tell them about the agony she was going through and the difficulty she suffered in breathing.

With the hurting not subsiding, the young lady went the Ho Teaching Hospital last Sunday complaining of chest pains, headache and general body pains and she was subsequently admitted.

According to him, there were several bruises and cuts on the body of the lady.

She died the next day while on admission.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commander of Police (DCOP) E. Oduro Kwateng confirmed the story when contacted by the Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday.

He said that the suspect was arrested yesterday by the police at Ave-Dakpa and later brought to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho.

"The suspect is in police custody and we have just begun investigations into the matter," he added.

DCOP Kwateng said that the deceased was a Level 300 student of the E.P. University College, Ho.

Meanwhile, investigations by the Ghanaian Times revealed that Kumah similarly tortured the young lady in December last year and again in February this year.

The body of the deceased is at the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.