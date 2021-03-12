Tanzania: Police in Arusha Holding Suspects Who Kidnapped Chinese National

11 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Police in Arusha is holding two people including a Chinese national on suspicion of kidnapping another Chinese man and demanding $ 100,000 ransom.

The Arusha Regional Police Commander, Justine Masejo in a press statement on March 11, said the Chinese national (name withheld) was abducted in Karatu district.

Commander Masejo said the police on Mach 7, received a report from a Chinese national, Lian Qiang (44) from Bonanza saying that one of their employees had disappeared under mysterious circumstances while working in Karatu.

The Chinese man was and his driver was in a Toyota Kluger with registration T571DLQ.

He said Giang later received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom of $ 100,000 for the man to be released.

The commander said after a thorough investigation the suspects were arrested at a lodge located in Ada Estate in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.

He said that after the search, the abducted Chinese national was found withe arms and legs tied by the suspects.

"We found them with a Toyota Kluger with registration number T 982DQA a car that belongs to Bonanza company which was stolen on February 8 and we found two knives, a hammer and drill machine and five cables all belonging to Bonanza," he said.

However, one of the kidnappers was identified as a Chinese national who had been fired for misconduct by Bonanza Company.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

