South Africa: A Dance With Dough for the King and Queen of Soetbeskuit

Baking 'soetbeskuit' - the top tier of the rusk pyramid - is a three-day marathon that starts long before the water hits the flour.

The art of baking old-fashioned soetbeskuit is considered to be the top tier of the rusk pyramid. Buttermilks can be seen as the laat lammetjies; easygoing crowd-pleasers with many friends. Unsweetened boerbeskuit, again, is undoubtedly the outlier; the middle child. But soetbeskuit is the saint of the bunch; the first-born of the rusk family excelling in all fields. It is a deity of taste and texture and, with each new generation, it carries forth the respected family name.

To achieve those long strands of crisped brioche-like gold found in any self-respecting log of soetbeskuit looks easy. For Anita Gerber from Cradock in the Eastern Cape, it took only 45 years for it to be easy... and with a little bit of help. For the past 45 years, she and her baking partner cum husband Bennie have been a baking twin force of the Karoo Heartland. Anita, armed with a family recipe, traditional potato yeast starter and a fridge-full of beef lard, and Bennie, with the brute strength needed to knead 12kg worth of soetbeskuit at a...