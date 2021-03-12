Gambia: Lawyer Yanks Darboe Faces Charges of Sedition, Contempt of Court

11 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Lawyer Yankuba Darboe of 3 Years Jotna group has been charged with sedition and contempt of court.

Darboe is a serving executive member of the United Democratic Party holding the portfolio of Deputy Administrative Secretary Media and Communication

The legal practitioner appeared before Banjul Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 9th March 2021. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was granted bail by the Court as the matter was adjourned to 23rd March 2021 for hearing.

Today's charges came following the comments he made after his re-arrest by the police after he was already discharged by the Banjul High Court. The comments were regarded as seditious and contemptuous by the police.

The 3 Years Jotna protest group came after President Barrow reneged on honour his campaign promise to step down after serving 3 years in office.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.