Gambia: Lawyer Yanks Darboe Faces Charges of Sedition, Contempt of Court

Lawyer Yankuba Darboe of 3 Years Jotna group has been charged with sedition and contempt of court.

Darboe is a serving executive member of the United Democratic Party holding the portfolio of Deputy Administrative Secretary Media and Communication

The legal practitioner appeared before Banjul Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 9th March 2021. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was granted bail by the Court as the matter was adjourned to 23rd March 2021 for hearing.

Today's charges came following the comments he made after his re-arrest by the police after he was already discharged by the Banjul High Court. The comments were regarded as seditious and contemptuous by the police.

The 3 Years Jotna protest group came after President Barrow reneged on honour his campaign promise to step down after serving 3 years in office.