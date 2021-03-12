Gambia: Enrolled in UTG Ten Years After Senior School, Student Seeks Scholarship to Pursue Her Degree

Amie Kah, a first year, first semester student at the University of The Gambia (UTG) studying a Bachelor of Science Degreee in Economics is seeking scholarship to continue her education at the UTG.

She has just finished her first semester examination and is waiting for her result. But she currently has no hope of continuing into her second semester due to financial constraint.

"I have graduated ten years ago from secondary school but since then, I could not further my education because my parents cannot afford to pay for my university fees," she lamented.

Ms. Kah said her father, who works at Abuko Abattoir, is the only one providing the needs of their family, saying his earning cannot support the family. She said her mother is a fulltime housewife.

"I will be grateful to you, if you grant this scholarship to me as it will help me in fulfilling my lifelong dream of becoming a university graduate. This opportunity is my last hope to complete my university education," she said.

Kah is seeking assistance from any Samaritan, philanthropist or government to help sponsor her education. Her programme tuition fees amounts to D34, 900 per annum. Other costs/ fees including student union fee, development fee, technology fee, and library fee amount to D1200.

For any assistance, Kah can be reached on the following numbers: 2033383 or 3941351.