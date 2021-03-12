Liberia: Minister Kemayah Seeks Support for MRU

- As He Holds Talks with Irish Ambassador to Liberia

Liberian Foreign Minister H.E. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr, has called on the Ambassador of Ireland to Liberia, H.E. Lesley Ni Bhriain to seek for support for the Mano River Union (MRU) Secretarial in order to mitigate the peace process in the MRU basin.

Minister Kemayah intimated that Liberia has proposed a summit for the MRU, which he has discussed with the President of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde, which he consented.

A press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The Dean of the Cabinet then noted that further discussion had started with the Secretary General of the MRU, Madam Madina Wesseh, who is due in the country to concretize the negotiation.

He said what Liberia will like to see in the MRU basin is peace, noting that in order to realize this, the MRU secretarial needs the necessary support from Ireland.

Speaking Thursday, March 11, 2021, when Madam Ni Bhriain paid a courtesy call on him Minister Kemayah said, beyond the secretarial, he will like to see the Foreign Ministers of the MRU Basin forging peace.

The Liberian Foreign Minister lamented on the bitter past of the MRU Basin, stating that there were no reason for the region or Liberia to experience civil war. "There is no justification for the civil war in this country, the lesson of yesterday need to be used to prevent these kinds of things".

He said peace is not just the absence of guns but, peace must be seen from a holistic point, solving the bread and butter issue can lead to peace.

He applauded Ireland for the level of support to Liberia, and added that Liberia needs all the support to address the issues of livelihood, economic growth and development sustainability, as well as women empowerment and youth development among others.

For her part, H.E. Ni Bhriain said they are committed to Liberia, noting that Ireland has a five years strategy for Liberia partnership. According to her, it is a positive development for Ireland to be in Liberia.

Ambassador Ni Bhriain said this year, Ireland is reflecting on the midterm of the five years strategy for Liberia, stating that Liberia is very special to Ireland.