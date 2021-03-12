Gambia: Sheriffo Sonko & IEC Case Set for Judgement

The case involving Chairman of Brikama Area Council, Sheriffo Sonko and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set for judgement before the Court of Appeal.

There are several cases involving IEC and Mr Sonko, but this particular case was brought by Chairman Sonko challenging the high court judge, Justice Haddy Cecilia Roche's decision to refer his case to the Supreme Banjul High Court for interpretation on certain sections of the Constitution and Local Government Act.

Chairman Sonko is of the view that the Judge lacks the power to refer the case to the Supreme Court 'suo moto' (meaning on her own).

Lawyer Fatou M. Jawo and M. Mboob for Sheriffo Sonko both adopted their briefs of argument in respect of the case.