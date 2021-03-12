Africa: Over 4 Million Covid-19 Cases Across Continent

As of March 11, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,005,220 while 4,904,557 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 107,006 and 3,588,735 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,525,648 - and 51,110 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 487,750 ), Tunisia ( 239,977 ), Egypt ( 189,000 ), Ethiopia ( 171,210 ), and Nigeria ( 159,933 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.