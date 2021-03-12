Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Kaduna School, Kidnap Students

The attack on the federal institution in Kaduna occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Gunmen on Friday attacked a school in Kaduna State, kidnapping some students.

The attack on the Federal College of Forestry occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The exact number of students kidnapped could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

However, the spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack and abduction to Channels Television.

Mr Jalige said the number of students kidnapped could not be confirmed yet but the police have now secured the area.

Mass kidnapping of students from schools is becoming a norm in Northern Nigeria. Similar kidnappings have occurred in states such as Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe and Niger State.

