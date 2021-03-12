Nigeria: NBBF Plans Quality Friendlies for d'Tigers, d'Tigress

12 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured stakeholders in the sport that the country's senior men and women's teams will face quality oppositions as part of their preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in summer.

While briefing members of the board during their first meeting of the year held on Wednesday, the federation President, Musa Kida, said no stone will be left unturned to get the teams properly prepared for the Olympiad.

"We have received some invites for friendlies from countries from Europe, America and Africa. We are currently going through these requests to pick the best for our teams."

Explaining the yardsticks for these friendlies, Kida said, "The teams will be facing some quality oppositions from different continents and it is expedient that we get them teams that will provide something close to what they are going to see in Tokyo."

Kida reiterated that the teams are not going to the Olympics just to add to the number of teams, hence the need for a thorough preparation.

"We have not decided on the countries to play against, but in the coming weeks, we will finalise all arrangements and make the big announcements".

Both teams ranked number one in Africa emerged as the only team sport flying the country's flag in Tokyo after an unprecedented qualification.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

