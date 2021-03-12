Nigeria: Bandits Kill Seven in Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities

Seven people have been killed in fresh attacks by bandits on communities in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said several people were injured while some houses were burnt and cattle rustled.

He said "security agencies reported that seven people have been killed and several more injured, with properties destroyed and cattle rustled in a series of separate attacks occurring in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun Local Government Areas."

Aruwan said in the first attack, the "bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi LGA, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation," stressing that "in the process,four residents were killed."

He listed those killed as:Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu Yusha'u Mohammadu and Osama Abdulwahab.

He added that two others - Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman sustained injuries from gunshots and were receiving treatment in the hospital.

The commissioner said, during the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya'u and Idris Muhammad, while a pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt.

"In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits", he added.

Aruwan said further that, "in another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa LGA and killed one Rabiu Haruna.

"Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun LGA, armed bandits killed two people along the Buruku road linking with Birnin Gwari LGA.

"The victims were identified as Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman. Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital."

The statement said, "Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery. "