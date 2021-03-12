South Africa: SA Records 1,478 New Covid-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 1 478 new Coronavirus cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced.

According to the latest data, this brings the cumulative number of infections to 1 525 648, while the death toll now stands at 51 110.

Of those who passed away on Thursday, 25 are from Gauteng, 21 from Free State, 17 from the Northern Cape, 11 from the Western Cape, 10 from Limpopo, six from KwaZulu-Natal and five from the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

Also, 27 035 people are currently infected, while 1 447 503 have beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 94.8%.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 369 594 with 33 493 new tests recorded since the last report."

Meanwhile, 138 014 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as of 6.30pm 11 March.

Globally, there are 117 799 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 615 018 deaths, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"As of 10 March 2021, a total of 300 002 228 vaccine doses have been administered," WHO added.