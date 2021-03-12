South Africa: SA Records 1,478 New Covid-19 Infections

12 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 478 new Coronavirus cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced.

According to the latest data, this brings the cumulative number of infections to 1 525 648, while the death toll now stands at 51 110.

Of those who passed away on Thursday, 25 are from Gauteng, 21 from Free State, 17 from the Northern Cape, 11 from the Western Cape, 10 from Limpopo, six from KwaZulu-Natal and five from the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

Also, 27 035 people are currently infected, while 1 447 503 have beat COVID-19, representing a recovery rate of 94.8%.

"The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 369 594 with 33 493 new tests recorded since the last report."

Meanwhile, 138 014 healthcare workers have been vaccinated as of 6.30pm 11 March.

Globally, there are 117 799 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 615 018 deaths, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"As of 10 March 2021, a total of 300 002 228 vaccine doses have been administered," WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System
Tough Terms As Kenya Lifts Tanzania, Uganda Maize Imports Ban
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.