Liberia: Conflicting Accounts Over Tragic Accident

The Office of Speaker Bhofal Chambers and the Press Bureau of the House of Representatives are in clear contradiction here, over Tuesday's (March 9. 2021) tragic motor accident involving the Speaker's escort jeep that knocked down a pregnant woman, leading to miscarriage of her five months' pregnancy. The mother of the victim also reportedly sustained broken legs.

In an official release issued Thursday, March 11, the Press Bureau of the House described the accident as "unfortunate."

According to the Bureau, the unexpected situation happened at the time security detail assigned with the Speaker was on its regular operational routine of picking up officers for assignment during that early morning hours of 6: 00 am.

"The Press Bureau asserts that victims of the incident are being hospitalized at the John F. Kennedy hospital at the expense of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, who ran to the hospital to ensure that the victims are given adequate treatment, upon hearing said unfortunate information", the release reads.

It says Speaker Chambers has called on family of the victims to remain calm and join him in prayers for the speedily recovery of their loved ones as he (Chambers) stands ready to fully facilitate their recovery process.

But on the contrary, the Office of Speaker Chambers says the official vehicle nor the convoy of the Speaker was involved in any accident.

In a reaction e-mailed to this reporter Thursday, the Speaker's official spokesperson George Watkins, said no death has occurred from the accident, contrary to reports in the media.

Watkins narrates his own version of what transpaired as saying, a vehicle being used by the Liberia National Police security detail assigned to the Speaker, driven by the assigned LNP driver, Mr. Lawrence Williams, whilst in operation to drop and pick up security personnel in regard to their working schedules or work shifts, collided with a blue Chevrolet Seden thus, injuring the victim, a pregnant woman and her mother in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 on 20th Street, Sinkor Monrovia.

However, he said Speaker Chambers has visited the victims at the JFK hospital and assured their family of his desire to afford them the best medical attention, where applicable.

A 40-year-old woman, now in critical condition lost her five months old pregnancy and sustained a broken spine, while her mother legs are reported broken when the speeding convoy of House Speaker Boahfal Chambers ran into them early Tuesday morning at 6: am on 20 Street in Monrovia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The mother only identified as Mrs. Gbayou and her pregnant daughter Doris Gbayou, now hospitalized at the John F. Kennedy Hospital were on their way for treatment that early morning when one of the Speaker's escort vehicles ran into them.

This paper learned that the said escort vehicle also ran into another car, but details about the second vehicle and occupants are still scanty.

The devastated husband of the victim, Mr. Geeba Williams told this paper on Wednesday morning that Doctors at the JFK said they could not perform any operation on his wife as at Wednesday, because of the excruciating pains she's undergoing but only announced to him that the child she was carrying had died in her stomach as a result of the accident.

"They did the x-ray but I have not seen the result," Mr. Williams explained.

He told the New Dawn that Speaker Chambers visited his family at the hospital on Tuesday following the accident and promised to underwrite the cost of the treatment.

Efforts to contact the Speaker on Wednesday proved futile. The Speaker did not return calls placed by this reporter neither did he return a text message sent to him regarding the accident.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter and his Deputy Lewis Normal also failed to answer phone calls or return text messages to their phones.