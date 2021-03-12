Liberia: Bong Residents in Fear Over Closure of Clinic

Residents of Yowee Town and other nearby communities in Bong County are living in fear due to the closure of the only clinic in the area. Since the opening of the clinic in 2020, nurses assigned at the health facility have over the last five months complained of the lack of drugs and other equipment.

In spite of the many cries for drugs by nurses, the Bong County Health Team is yet to intervene.

However, nurses at the facility lately closed the health center and left the town to an unknown destination.

The situation has placed residents of the town in total fear, as many of them call on the Ministry of Health to quickly intervene.

Yowee Town Chief Francis Tokpah says they might go back to their old days by only depending on herbs to treat illnesses. According to him, he is mostly concerned about pregnant women and children.

Our Bong County correspondent says that the Yowee clinic has over the past been the only health center for more than four thousand residents.

Our correspondent adds that traditional midwives have reorganized themselves to start helping pregnant women. In a related development, nurses at the Armah Sekou Toure health center have called on the Bong County Health Team to provide drugs for the clinic. According to the Officer - In - Charge (OIC), Patience Fanga, the health center currently lacks essential drugs and gloves.

Patience says Paracetamol, Oral Rehydration Salt and B2 have finished, and the need for more of these cannot be downplayed. The Armah Sekou Toure health center is in Jorwah, which is situated at the Guinea border. The Center caters to patients from Guinea as well.

Named after former Guinean President Sekou Toure, the clinic was constructed during the administration of former Liberian President William R. Talbert with support from the governments of Liberia and Guinea.